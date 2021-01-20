Public Examinations At The St Helena Community College

The public is advised that the St Helena Community College (SHCC) is the venue for sitting online exams.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, examination boards have chosen to use alternate exam methods such as remote proctor – which has become a more dominant method of sitting examinations. However, the requirements of these types of exams cannot always be accommodated by the SHCC.

If you are studying a course for which you have not registered through the SHCC, then you are advised to check with the SHCC whether such exams can be facilitated before confirming your course enrolment.

For more information or to submit a request for undertaking online exams, please contact Assistant Director Lifelong Learning, Angela Benjamin, via email: Angela.Benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or Training Coordinator, Cherilee Thomas-Johnson, via email: cherilee.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

20 January 2021