Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Monday, 1 February 2021

The following is a public announcement from the St Helena Public Accounts Committee:

A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9.30am in the Council Chamber on Monday, 1 February 2021.

The programme of business includes:

SHG Statement of Expenditure in Excess 2019/20

Progress on Corporate Governance of the SHG Group Entities

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

SHG

26 January 2021



