The following is a public announcement from the Highways Authority:

Councillor Russell Yon will be outside of the Jamestown out-patient clinic on Wednesday, 10 February 2021, between 10am and 12 noon, to deliver a presentation and to undertake a pre-assessment on the proposed parking area near the General Hospital.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and view, discuss and give feedback on the proposed design.

An artistic impression of the proposed parking area

The current parking issues outside of the General Hospital

The draft design of the proposed parking area

The proposed parking area

SHG

9 February 2021