Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination for Passengers Travelling on 12 August

Passengers departing on the Titan Airways Charter flight on Thursday, 12 August 2021, may be asked for a COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate or letter upon arrival in the UK.

If you have been vaccinated for COVID-19 on St Helena and require a letter stating that you have been vaccinated here, this can be arranged via the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards.

Requests should reach Grace by 9am on Monday, 9 August. Grace can be contacted via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500.

SHG

5 August 2021