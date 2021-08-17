Prince Andrew School Results Day

Former Year 11, 12 and 13 students of Prince Andrew School (PAS) received their much anticipated GCSE and A-Level exam results on Friday, 13 August 2021.

The official Statement of Results was issued to students in a short presentation held in the PAS Lecture Theatre.

In attendance were parents, teachers, and representatives from the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio, Sure South Atlantic Ltd, Connect Saint Helena Ltd, Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc, and the Bank of St Helena.

During the presentation, Head Teacher of PAS, Penelope (Penny) Bowers, explained that the collection of evidence and award of Centre Determined Grades were much more vigorous this year as the School had to abide by a number of new policies, whilst making sure there were policies and processes in place for the collection of evidence, as well as making sure the evidence collected was consistent and assessed fairly.

Penny said:

“The Examination Boards requested random samples of evidence from a range of subjects assessed on-Island. Based on these samples the Boards were happy with the evidence collection as well as the marking and moderation processes and replied to inform us that no further action was required. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication by PAS staff. I’d like to say a huge thank you to staff, as this was a very big achievement within a very short period of time.”

Career Access St Helena Manager, Nicola Essex, also spoke on the day about the Work Experience Programme which students undertook between 28 July and 6 August 2021 and presented certificates to students who completed the Programme.

Following the presentations, parents and students were given the opportunity to speak with staff from Career Access St Helena, St Helena Community College, Sure South Atlantic Ltd, Connect Saint Helena Ltd, Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc, and Bank of St Helena, about the Apprenticeship Scheme, and the Exam Officer regarding possible exam resits or remarks. Others were also able to discuss with teachers about returning to Sixth Form.

Penny concluded:

“Congratulations and well done to all of our students receiving their grades on Friday. The staff at PAS is extremely proud of everyone, and so pleased that many students were able to achieve good results which will enable them to move on to the next level of their educational journey. St Helena has many skills gaps, and I would hope that some of these many talented young people will now strive to fill some of them. Thanks also to our parents for their support in encouraging their children to do well. We look forward to seeing some of them back at PAS in Sixth Form. Well done everyone!”

