Prince Andrew School Athletics Day 2021

Prince Andrew School (PAS) will be hosting their annual Athletics Day at Francis Plain on Monday, 13 December 2021, starting at 9.15am, until approximately 2.30pm.

All parents, guardians and members of the public are invited to attend.

In the interest of the students’ safety, PAS would appreciate if all spectators could adhere to the following conditions during this school event:

No animals will be allowed on Francis Plain during this event

Only the appointed Marshals, persons assisting with the event, invited guests and School Team Leaders will be allowed on the field for the duration of the event

Only school appointed photographers will be allowed on the field to photograph the event

No alcohol is allowed

Smoking is restricted on the whole of Francis Plain for this event. Persons wishing to smoke must do so outside of the Francis Plain and school premises. The allocated smoking area is along Watercourse Road.

All litter is to be put into the bins provided

Parking in the area behind the Pavilion and the adjacent green shed is not permitted as this is the Fire/Emergency Muster Point for Prince Andrew School staff and students.

Please note, if parents/guardians wish to transport their children home after the event they are asked to ensure that they inform the Head Teacher or the child’s form teacher prior to Monday or they can do so on the day. This is so that all children can be accounted for at the end of the day’s event.

Please come along to support your child and all of our students on this day, we look forward to making this a successful and enjoyable event for all.

SHG

8 December 2021

