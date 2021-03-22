Post & Customer Services Centre Closure

The Post & Customer Services Centre (P&CSC) would like to inform customers that, due to the year-end processes, the centre will be closed on Tuesday, 30 March 2021. Normal business will resume on Wednesday, 31 March 2021.

Jamestown Social Benefit payments for the week ending 1 April will be payable on Wednesday, 31 March, Thursday 1 April, and Saturday, 3 April.

Country Social Benefit payments for the week ending 1 April will be payable from the usual venues on Wednesday, 31 March.

Thanks are extended in advance to the public for their co-operation. The Management and Staff of the P&CSC wishes all customers a Happy Easter.

SHG

22 March 2021