Poppy Appeal 2021

This year the St Helena Veterans Association (SHVA) Charity will be leading the Poppy Appeal on behalf of St Helena Government. This will include contingents selling poppies and Royal British Legion (RBL) merchandise in Jamestown between 9am and 12 noon on Saturday, 6, and Saturday, 13 November 2021.

All monies raised through the sale of poppies and RBL merchandise will be sent off-Island to the Royal British Legion charity.

Should the public wish to make a donation to support the SHVA then a separate collection box will be available to do so at their operating base in the Mule Yard.

SHG

2 November 2021