Poppy Appeal 2021

Central Support Services would like to extend sincere thanks to all who supported this year’s fund raising in aid of the Poppy Appeal Fund.

Special thanks are extended to Mike Durnford and the St Helena Veterans Association (SHVA) for leading the appeal on behalf of SHG and to the team of Guides and Brownies who assisted in raising public awareness and promoting the Poppy Appeal.

The sum of £1482.92 was raised this year and will be sent on behalf of St Helena Island to The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal in the UK.

Your continuing support to the Poppy Appeal Fund is greatly appreciated

#StHelena #PoppyAppeal2021 #SHVA #RoyalBritishLegion

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

3 December 2021