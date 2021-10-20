Police Appeal For Information – Theft Of Water Tank

St Helena Police are carrying out an investigation into the theft of a Water Tank that was discovered missing between Rosemary Plain and Thompsons Hill, St Pauls, on Friday, 8October 2021.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information to ensure justice for the victim and to help prevent incidents such as these from occurring. Remember, anyone can become a victim of crime.

Should you have property that needs to be left unattended, please ensure it contains a permanent identification marking and that you have photographs of the item making it easily identifiable. Place high fencing around the valued item to ensure it is not easily accessible. You can also speak to a Police Officer for crime prevention advice.

Information relating to this investigation can be provided to Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively email Police Constable, Charlene John, via: charlene.john@sainthelena.gov.sh or speak to an officer of your choice, quoting incident report number: HEHN00009141.

