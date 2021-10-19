Police Appeal For Information – Theft Of Diesel From Vehicle

St Helena Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of diesel from a vehicle parked at the rear of the Museum in Jamestown. The theft is believed to have taken place sometime between Friday, 1October, and Thursday, 7October 2021.

This incident has caused considerable frustration to the owner who must now replace the missing diesel.

The public is reminded to remain vigilant when leaving their cars unattended and should ensure their vehicles are secure.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen someone committing this offence or if they have any information that may aid Police investigations. Members of the public are asked to contact the Police on tel: 22626 to speak with a police officer of their choice or via email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh, quoting reference HEHN9115. Calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

SHG

19 October 2021