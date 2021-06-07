Police Appeal for Information – Broken Window at the Castle

St Helena Police are currently appealing for information relating to a broken window at The Castle, Jamestown. This incident occurred between 5.45pm on Thursday, 3 June, and 6.15am on Friday, 4 June 2021.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen someone acting suspiciously in The Castle area between these times.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Police via email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh or by calling Police Headquarters on tel: 22626.

SHG

7 June 2021

