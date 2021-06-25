Physiotherapy Services Suspended

The Health Services Directorate regrets to advise that due to unforeseen circumstances the usual physiotherapy services will be suspended up until mid-August 2021.

Current patients will have discussed their independent home activity and exercise plans with the Physiotherapist and are encouraged to continue with their therapy plans. Support will be available through the Physiotherapy Assistant, Fe Scanes, who can be contacted on tel: 23222.

Persons who are not currently physiotherapy patients but who present with complaints or injuries that might require physiotherapy support are asked to attend the Outpatient Clinic. Arrangements are in place to deal with any urgent or complex cases.

Should anyone have queries, please contact the Community Nursing Officer, Sophia Abrahams, on tel: 23222 or 63443.

SHG

