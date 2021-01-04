Passengers Test Positive For Covid-19 On-Board The MV Helena

Andrew Weir Ship Management (AWSM) has advised that when the MV Helena arrived in Cape Town on 31 December 2020, two passengers tested positive for COVID-19. All remaining passengers and the crew members were negative for COVID-19.

The Health Directorate has requested that the two passengers be re-tested in order to confirm the results. This is part of the Health Directorate’s standard operating procedure. The results should be known within the next few days.

Alongside of this, an individual has been identified on-Island who was an immediate contact of the two passengers. As a purely precautionary measure, this individual has been tested for COVID-19 and found to be negative.

The risk of transmission to the local community is extremely low and the Health Directorate is confident that there is no community spread of COVID-19 at this time. All of the measures concerning the 14 day quarantine period and the testing regime for COVID-19 remain in place.

SHG

4 January 2021