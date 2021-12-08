Open session of Governor in Council Meeting, Thursday, 9 December 2021

An open session meeting of Governor in Council will take place on Thursday, 9 December 2021, in the Council Chamber starting at 1pm to discuss the following Development Applications:

Proposed Development of a Satellite Earth Station Facility, Horse Point, Bottom Woods

Proposed Construction of a Workshop, Office, Carpentry Shop and Storeroom (Retrospective Application)

Proposed Installation of a New Scientific Stilling Well.

Documentation for this meeting is available on the St Helena Government website:

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the documents should contact Secretary to Executive Council, Natasha Bargo, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: natasha.bargo@sainthelena.gov.sh

Governor in Council comprises His Excellency the Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Ministers Christine Scipio, Martin Henry, Mark Brooks and Jeffrey Ellick. The Attorney General is a non-voting member of Governor in Council.

SHG

8 December 2021