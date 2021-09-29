Official List of Candidates for the 2021 General Election

29 September 2021
Returning Officer, Carol George, this afternoon announced the names of 29 Candidates who will be standing for this year’s General Election. The electorate now has the opportunity to vote for up to 12 Councillors to represent the Island on the Legislative Council:
The Candidates are as follows:
Leslie Paul Baldwin of Half Tree Hollow
Rosemary June Bargo of Half Tree Hollow
Clint Richard Beard of Market Street, Jamestown
Keith Gordon Brinsden of “Stoneybroke”, Lower Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow
Gillian Ann Brooks of 25 Barracks Square, Jamestown
Mark Alan Brooks of 2 Fullers Flats, Jamestown
Cruyff Gerard Buckley of “Amourville”, Half Tree Hollow
Ronald Arthur Coleman of Silver Hill, Levelwood
Gavin George Ellick of New Ground, St Pauls
Jeffrey Robert Ellick of No 76 Wirebird Drive, Half Tree Hollow
Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex of “Villa Ajaccio”, Napoleon Street, Jamestown
Julie Christine Fowler of Jayanns Villa, Guinea Grass, St Pauls
Melissa Kim Fowler of Nr. Writing Stone, Sandy Bay
Martin Dave Henry of Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow
Elizabeth Knipe of Bamboo Hedge, Sandy Bay
Paul Laban of Little Varneys, Alarm Forest
Robert Charles Midwinter of “Vasco Da Gama House”, Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow
Christine Lilian Scipio of Blackfield, Longwood
Damien Shaun Thomas of Old Boys School, Jamestown
Derek Franklin Thomas of Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow
Donald Eric Thomas of Cardinal Drive, Half Tree Hollow
Julie Dorne Thomas of Gordon’s Post, Alarm Forest
Karl Gavin Thrower of The Flag, Levelwood
Andrew James Turner of Burgh House, Barren Ground, Blue Hill
Helene Virginia Williams of Thorn Cottage, Sandy Bay
Lionel George Williams of “Brenville” Nr Half Tree Hollow, St Pauls
Patrick Arthur Williams of “Patlinrose”, Ruperts Valley, Jamestown
Russell Keith Yon of Nr Avondale, Half Tree Hollow
Peter Anthony Young of “Oursins”, Ladder Hill, Half Tree Hollow.
The full Declaration, including the names of Sponsors, will be Gazetted as soon as possible and published on the St Helena Government website.
Polling Day is set for Wednesday, 13 October 2021. Details on how and where to vote will be published in next week’s newspapers.
Two photos are attached to this press release.
#StHelena #GeneralElection2021
https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/
SHG
29 September 2021