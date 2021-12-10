Legislative Council to go into recess

Legislative Council will go into recess from Monday, 20 December 2021, to Monday, 3 January 2022. Normal business will resume from Tuesday, 4 January.

During recess Legislative and Executive Council will not meet to conduct business unless of an urgent nature.

Constituents needing to discuss urgent matters can contact the Council representative in their district during this time.

Elected Members would like to thank all constituents in advance for their cooperation and take this opportunity to wish everyone happy holidays and a healthy and prosperous New Year.

Legislative Council

10 December 2021