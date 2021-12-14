St Helena Government

Legislative Council Elect Members for the Public Accounts Committee, Pass one Bill and Standing Orders

14 December 2021

At the formal Legislative Council meeting held on Friday, 10 December 2021, the following Members were elected to serve on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC):

  • Hon Gillian Brooks
  • Hon Dr Corinda Essex
  • Hon Karl Thrower

Also at the meeting Members passed the motion to amend the Standing Orders of the Legislative Council which came into immediate effect.

The Legislative Council (Remuneration and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also passed subject to some minor changes and will shortly be available on the St Helena Government website.

SHG
