Ladder Hill Road Closure – Wednesday, 2 June 2021

The Highways Authority has given approval for a section of Ladder Hill Road – from China Lane to Shy Road junction – to be closed on Wednesday, 2 June 2021, between 9am and 3pm.

This closure is to allow the Rock Guards to carry out a controlled rock removal.

Appropriate signage will be in place and, as normal, only Emergency Services will be granted access.

Persons wishing to travel in and out of Jamestown during this time must travel across country and via Side Path Road or Constitution Hill Road. Shy Road may also be used by cars and light vehicles as a way out of Jamestown for essential journeys only due to the vehicle weight restriction in place on Shy Road.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

26 May 2021