Jamestown Wharf and Lower Ruperts remain closed.

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf and Lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will remain closed to all members of the public until and throughout Tuesday, 16 November.

This extended closure is due to the MV Helena still being in port, and subsequent cargo operations taking place. The closure will remain in place until the vessel’s departure, which is expected to be on Tuesday evening.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf and Lower Ruperts continues to be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

15 November 2021