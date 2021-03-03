Jamestown Wharf Access Restriction

Port Control would like to advise that access to the Jamestown Wharf will be restricted to pedestrians only from Friday, 5 March 2021, for two days. The restriction will be in place between 8am and 5pm.

This access restriction is to allow the Roads Section to repaint the yellow hatched safety area surrounding the SHG cranes.

Port Security will be in place for the duration of the repainting works.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

3 March 2021