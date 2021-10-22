Jacob’s Ladder Refurbishment Project – Update

In March 2021, Lord Michael Ashcroft KCMG, PC, made a generous donation of £300,000 to the British Napoleonic Bicentenary Trust to support the preservation of the built heritage on St Helena. One of the projects funded from this donation is the repair of Jacob’s Ladder.

A Working Group was established in March to lead on the Project and has been meeting monthly to progress works which aim to improve the safety of Jacob’s Ladder for users whilst preserving its historic character.

Public Consultations were held during the month of August to give an overview of the Project, seek public views and allow people to provide feedback. Separate meetings also took place with the Chamber of Commerce and St Helena Heritage Society.

As a result of the Consultation, the Working Group has been able to analyse the feedback and incorporate this into the Project plans.

The Working Group is also preparing tender documents which are planned to be issued in early November, provided that no further project delays are encountered.

Metal Structure

Following latest condition assessments of the metal structure, there is no requirement for any elements to be replaced. However, if during the rehabilitation works an element is found to be defective and is need of replacing, the new element will be decorated to match the existing structure as much as possible and where practically achievable.

Biocide Solution

The use of biocide solution has been included as part of the preliminary scope of works in liaison with the Historical Architect Advisor to not only provide a ‘clean’ working surface, but to remove bio-growth which has been a direct cause of cracking and disrepair in certain areas of the masonry structure.

Following the Consultations no adverse feedback was received, however the Working Group is still to agree upon the extent of the refurbishment.

Further updates will be provided as the Project progresses.

The Working Group comprises of Press Officer, Jodie Scipio-Constantine, Heritage Society representative, Andrew Pearce, Project Assurance, Alfreda Yon, Project Manager, Kyle Shoesmith, Architect Advisor from Tulane University School of Architecture, Brent Fortenberry, Trustee of the British Napoleonic Bicentenary Trust, Kedell Worboys, Project Executive (Chair), Derek Henry and a Board Secretary.

22 October 2021