Independent Body Completes Review of Remuneration and Allowances for Legislative Council

The Independent Body, appointed by the Governor to review the Remuneration and Allowances for Elected Members of Legislative Council, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, has now completed and submitted their report to Governor Rushbrook.

Recommendations were presented to the Governor in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, 2009. The Governor has acknowledged the Independent Body’s recommendations and the evidence they have considered to reach them. The recommendations are designed to offer a balance between the new responsibilities to be undertaken by Elected Members in the next Council and a fair level of payment for discharging those duties. The report has been circulated to the Speaker and all Elected Members for information and will be discussed in open session at tomorrow’s Executive Council meeting.

The report is available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/46-2021-Annex-A-Report-of-the-Independent-Body-Remuneration-and-Allowances-Elected-Members-1.pdf

Salary and benefits for Elected Members have to be set out in an Ordinance. Consequently, the ExCo Memo also contains the draft wording for a replacement schedule to the existing Legislative Council (Remuneration and Allowances) Ordinance 2010, as amended in 2018, drawn from the report. This wording will form the basis of an amendment ordinance to be presented to formal Legislative Council on 30 July to pass into legislation. Neither the Governor nor Elected Members can increase the values recommended by the Independent Body.

The ExCo Memo can be found here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/46-2021-Report-of-the-Independent-Body-Remuneration-and-Allowances-Elected-Members.pdf

Notes to Editors

The Independent Body is a short-term body set up as described in the Constitution by the Governor. It comprised Chairperson Anne Dillon and Members Shayla Ellick, Helena Bennett and Paul Gasteen.

The role of the Independent Body was:

To make recommendations for appropriate levels of remuneration and other allowances and benefits for Executive and Legislative Councillors, Speaker and Deputy Speaker under the existing governance arrangement; and

To make recommendations for appropriate levels of remuneration and other allowances and benefits for Chief Minister, Ministers, Legislators (Backbenchers), Speaker and Deputy Speaker should the Privy Council endorse a Ministerial governance arrangement for the territory.

SHG

21 July 2021