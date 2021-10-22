Inaugural Meeting Of Legislative Council – Monday, 25 October 2021

The Inaugural Meeting of the newly elected Legislative Council will take place on Monday, 25 October 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1 and is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

At this meeting a new Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Chief Minister will be elected. Also included in the Order Paper is the customary Adjournment Debate.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the St Helena Government Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #FormalLegCo #OrderPaper

SHG

22 October 2021