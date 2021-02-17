Immigration Office Closure

The public is advised that due to ongoing building works at Coleman House; the Immigration Office at Coleman House will be closed to the public today, Wednesday 17 February, and tomorrow, Thursday 18 February 2021.

During the closure, all urgent queries can be communicated to the on-duty Police Controller, at Police Headquarters, on tel: 22626. Normal opening hours will resume on Friday, 19February 2021.

The public is thanked for your support and cooperation during this time.

SHG

17 February 2021