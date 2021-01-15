Hospital Emergency Entrance Covered Way Completed

15 January 2021
The Programme Management Unit would like to advise the public that the construction of the Hospital emergency entrance covered way has now been completed.
This work, undertaken by Fowlers Construction, involved constructing a timber clad structure over the existing emergency entrance at the General Hospital, Jamestown, to provide both weather protection and privacy.
The public is thanked for their patience and understanding during these works and thanks are also extended to Fowlers Construction for a job well done.
