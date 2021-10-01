HM Customs Processing of Cargo – Voyage 44

The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs:

The public is advised that due to the increased volume of cargo on Voyage 44 of the MV Helena, HM Customs will not process any merchant cargo on Monday, 4 October 2021.

Only Ascension Island cargo will be processed and issued between 9am and 3pm on Saturday, 2, and Monday, 4 October.

Normal business will resume from 9am on Tuesday, 5 October.

HM Customs would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

