HM Customs Processing of Cargo – Voyage 44

1 October 2021

The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs:

The public is advised that due to the increased volume of cargo on Voyage 44 of the MV Helena, HM Customs will not process any merchant cargo on Monday, 4 October 2021. 

Only Ascension Island cargo will be processed and issued between 9am and 3pm on Saturday, 2, and Monday, 4 October. 

Normal business will resume from 9am on Tuesday, 5 October. 

HM Customs would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

1 October 2021

