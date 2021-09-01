General Election 2021, Proclamation Published

A Proclamation by Acting Governor Greg Gibson, appointing Wednesday, 13 October as the date for this year’s General Election, has today been published in the Gazette.

The Acting Governor has today also issued the Writ of Election which confirms the last day and time for receiving Nominations to elect 12 Members to sit on Legislative Council.

The Proclamation and Writ of Election is available on the St Helena Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

The last day and time for nominations is 12 noon on Wednesday, 29 September 2021, all nominations should be delivered within this time to the Returning Officer, Mrs Carol George, at the Castle, Jamestown.

If more than twelve valid nominations are received, a Poll will be taken on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, at the following venues which will be used as Polling Stations:

Blue Hill Community Centre

Half Tree Hollow Community Centre

Harford Community Centre

Judges Lodge, Alarm Forest

Kingshurst Community Centre

Levelwood Clinic

Jamestown Community Centre

Sandy Bay Community Centre

The updated Register of Electors to be used in this year’s General Election, effective from 27 August 2021, was published last week. .

Only those persons with their name on this updated Register of Electors will be eligible to participate in the General Election, with those who are 21 years of age and over being able to stand for election.

SHG

1 September 2021