Gareth Drabble Achieves Master’s Degree In Digital Technologies, Communication & Education

ICT & Computer Science Teacher, Gareth Drabble, recently achieved a Master’s Degree in Digital Technologies, Communication & Education (DTCE), through a Chevening Scholarship from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to study at the University of Manchester.

Gareth successfully secured his Scholarship in July 2020 and departed St Helena shortly afterwards in preparation to commence his studies in September 2020.

In addition to the academic and classroom study elements of an intensive Master’s Degree, the Chevening Programme offers students the chance to experience fully the opportunities in the UK first hand through a programme of tailored networking events, workshops and conferences, and also includes excursions to prominent places and landmarks that showcase British culture, values and heritage. Unfortunately due to the pandemic certain elements of the programme had to be changed. Nonetheless, Gareth was able to complete his studies, including some online with the support of his tutor and fellow colleagues. Whilst the majority of the course was completed in the UK, Gareth returned to St Helena to complete his dissertation on St Helena. After submitting his dissertation for examination he officially completed his Masters on 20 September 2021.

The latter part of the course provided the skills he needed to undertake well-designed research into digital technologies and communications. Gareth has since put this part of his learning to good use by embarking on a project with his tutor Dr Drew Whitworth from the University of Manchester to map the changes that the Equiano Cable is expected to bring to St Helena.

Gareth commented:

“Completing my Master’s course has really increased my overall confidence as an ICT & Computer Science Teacher. Practically, the course has increased my multimedia design skills and knowledge, which is a major part of what I teach. The course also gave me an in-depth knowledge of the theoretical underpinnings of educational technology and its development. Consequently, I feel I now have the tools to make much more informed decisions in my day to day teaching, as well as being able to identify if introducing a particular educational technology or tool would be beneficial to my students or not. The course as a whole has really broadened my thinking and improved my practice.”

At a reception this week at Plantation House, Gareth was presented with his Chevening Certificate by HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook.

The Governor commented:

“I would like to congratulate Gareth on his achievement. The Island is moving into a new digital age with the arrival of the Equiano Cable and an approaching go live date in a year or so. I have no doubt that Gareth’s knowledge and skills will be well utilised on St Helena and his contribution to digital technology and communications teaching and learning processes is invaluable. I encourage others to take this path and apply for future FCDO Chevening Scholarships to undertake fully paid Master’s level qualifications. They truly benefit both the scholar and the development of our Island.”

Gareth attended a virtual online graduation with the University of Manchester on Tuesday, 14 December 2021.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships will open again in August 2022. To find out more about studying in the UK through a Chevening Scholarship, please visit www.chevening.org or contact Manager of the Governor’s Office, Kerry Lane, via email: Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

21 December 2021