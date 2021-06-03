Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 4 June 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place tomorrow, Friday 4 June 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the twenty-fourth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes three Sessional Papers and one Motion relating to the St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Constitution (Amendment) Order 2021.

The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

SHG

3 June 2021