Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 29 January 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place tomorrow, Friday 29 January 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the twenty first meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes six Sessional Papers and eight Questions for oral response. There is also one Motion relating to the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2021.

The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/. Bills to be presented to Formal LegCo can be viewed in full on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/.

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #FormalLegCo #OrderPaper

SHG

28 January 2021