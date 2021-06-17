Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 18 June 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 18 June 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the twenty-fifth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes six Sessional Papers, two Questions for oral response and six Motions. The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

