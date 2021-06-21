Port Control has observed that fishing marker buoys are anchored in an area near the entrance to Rupert’s Bay. This affects the safe passage of vessels entering and departing Rupert’s Bay, specifically the MV Helena and the regular call of the Fuel Tanker.

Port Control would like to remind persons responsible for deploying marker buoys or devices of any sort, to please ensure these buoys are removed before the arrival and departure of the MV Helena and of Fuel Tanker. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.

SHG

21 June 2021