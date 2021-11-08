Fire At Ben Masons Over The Weekend

Around 5pm on Saturday, 6 November 2021, The St Helena Fire & Rescue Service (SHF&RS) responded to a fire that had broke out on the hillside west of the Head O’Wain Clinic near Ben Masons.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to a fallen electricity line which ignited the surrounding forest area.

Over the course of Saturday night the SHF&RS worked tirelessly to monitor and put out the blaze and were assisted by the St Helena Airport Rescue & Firefighting Service from early Sunday morning. By 5pm on Sunday afternoon the fire had been extinguished.

There were no injuries to any persons and no damage to property.

The Forestry Section of the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio (ENRPP), Connect Saint Helena Ltd and the community are thanked for their support throughout.

Minister of Safety, Security & Home Affairs, Jeff Ellick, said:

“As Minister of Safety Security & Home Affairs and on behalf of the Chief Minister and Legislative Council I would like to express my deepest gratitude to both Fire Services, Police Service personnel, Forestry, and Connect Saint Helena for their hard work and dedication over the course of the weekend. Well done to all, keep up the good work and collaborative relationship.”

Portfolio Director of Safety, Security & Home Affairs, Alex Mitham, added:

“I would like to thank all those involved from across the Portfolio, Fire & Rescue Service, Airport Fire Service, Police, Forestry, Connect and the community in tackling the fire, many of whom worked tirelessly for 24 hours. It underlines everyone’s commitment and dedication to protecting the community.”

SHG

8 November 2021