Fees And Charges For Covid-19 Testing

St Helena is currently allowing essential travel only to and from the Island.

The current COVID-19 testing regimes requires that persons travelling to St Helena are tested:

Prior to departure On arrival at St Helena (Day 0) Prior to exit from quarantine (Day 14)

Persons departing St Helena will need to determine the testing requirements for entry to their destination.

With effect from today, 18 February 2021, the following will apply:

COVID-19 testing prior to departure for St Helena is the responsibility of the passenger

COVID-19 testing during the quarantine period on-Island (Day 0 and Day 14) will be free of charge

COVID-19 testing for persons departing St Helena will be charged at £75.00 per test.

18 February 2021