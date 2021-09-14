Expressions of Interest: Hospitality Services

St Helena Government’s, Visitor Information Services (VIS) invite Expressions of Interest to provide hospitality services for medium to large scale events.

There would be requirements for:

Local catering companies that would be able to provide and cook food for approximately 100 people preferably to include St Helena dishes, BBQ meals and higher end ‘sit down’ dinners

DJs with the necessary equipment to provide their services for a disco or karaoke, and who are able to independently transport their equipment to the locations of the events

Bands or singers to provide high quality live entertainment, who are able to independently transport their equipment to the events.

Interested persons must be prepared to provide quotes for services offered. With regards to catering, sample menus with a ‘per head’ costing could be requested. These costs should be fully inclusive of staff, utilities, transport, etc.

Anyone requiring further information should contact VIS Manager, Matthew Joshua, via email: matthew.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh or call the VIS Office on 22158.

Expressions of Interest should be submitted to Matthew by 4pm on Friday, 17 September

SHG

14 September 2021