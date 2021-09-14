Expressions Of Interest – Chair Of Public Accounts Committee

The Governor’s Office invites Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the position of Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Following the General Election in October, St Helena will move to a new Ministerial Government. Whilst Council Committees will cease to exist, the PAC will continue as an important body tasked by the Constitution of St Helena, Ascension & Tristan da Cunha to examine and report to Legislative Council on the Government’s audited annual statement of accounts, management letters and reports. The PAC shall act independently and shall not be subject to the direction or control of the Governor, the Executive Council or any other person or authority.

The remuneration for this position is £2,250 per annum, paid quarterly in arrears. A mileage allowance of 65p per mile will be paid for use of personal vehicles in connection with attending meetings or carrying out any work on behalf of the PAC. In addition, a monthly payment of £13.31, (equivalent to the current cost of a ‘lite’ broadband package provided by Sure South Atlantic Ltd), will be paid as a contribution towards internet costs incurred in connection with the role.

If you are interested in becoming the chairperson of the first PAC for the new Ministerial Government please contact Information & Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh for the relevant EOI form, which is also available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Completed EOIs should be submitted to the Manager of the Governor’s Office, Kerry Lane, via email: Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk by no later than Monday, 4 October 2021.

Shortlisted persons will be invited to a discussion with the Governor and the Acting Chief Auditor. The successful applicant will be appointed subject to the production of a satisfactory police vetting certificate.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

14 September 2021