Executive Council to discuss Development Application

Executive Council will meet on Monday, 15 November 2021, at 10am to discuss the Development Application for a Proposed Fuel Station, Convenience Store with In-store Café and Supporting Services.

The ExCo Memo and supporting documents are available on the St Helena Government website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/

Members of the public who would like to view a hard copy of this Memo should contact Secretary to Executive Council, Natasha Bargo, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: natasha.bargo@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Ministers Christine Scipio, Martin Henry, Mark Brooks and Jeffrey Ellick. The Attorney General is a non-voting member of ExCo.

11 November 2021