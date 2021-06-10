ExCo Meeting – Tuesday, 15 June 2021

10 June 2021
Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 15 June 2021, at 9.30am, in the Governor’s Office, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:
- The removal of Crown land from the Airport Development Order 2008
- Development Application – Proposed Development of Trade Winds Ocean Village
- Development Application – Proposal to Retain the Structures within the Mule Yard
- Employment Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Employment Rights (Labour Regulating Authority) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021
These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.
Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.
SHG
