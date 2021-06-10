ExCo Meeting – Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 15 June 2021, at 9.30am, in the Governor’s Office, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

The removal of Crown land from the Airport Development Order 2008

Development Application – Proposed Development of Trade Winds Ocean Village

Development Application – Proposal to Retain the Structures within the Mule Yard

Employment Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Employment Rights (Labour Regulating Authority) (Amendment) Regulations 2021

Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

10 June 2021