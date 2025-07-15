What are Honours Awards?

The UK State Awards known as Honours Awards are prestigious awards conferred by HM The King. These awards recognise people who have made outstanding contributions to public life, or who have significantly enhanced the UK’s reputation and interests. To be considered, achievements must be truly exceptional, demonstrating a commitment that goes well beyond the expected. Nominees should have made a lasting, positive impact, with benefits that extend widely across the community or a specific sector.

Who can be nominated?

Anyone can nominate someone for an Honour. There are no restrictions on who can be nominated. You cannot, however, nominate yourself.

The Honours system is committed to promoting diversity and nominations are actively encouraged for individuals from all backgrounds and ethnicities. Nominations are not limited to any specific individuals or groups within society.

When can someone be nominated?

There is no fixed length of time which should have elapsed before an honour can be made, but the service should be recent or whilst an individual is still active in their role. Particular weight is given to voluntary work, which can be the central reason for the nomination or as an additional contribution.

Some examples of fields where Honours have been given in the past are community and voluntary local services, arts and media, health, sport, education, science and technology, and conservation etc

Types of Honours

There are many different Orders and Levels of Awards, but usually nominations received for St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha are for the ‘Order of the British Empire’. Awards given to the territories under this Order are usually (from lowest to highest conferring level): A British Empire Medal (BEM), Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). Visit https://www.gov.uk/honours/types-of-honours-and-awards to read about what level of achievement qualifies for each level of Honour.

Submitting Strong Nominations

Nominations for Honours Awards are invited by the St Helena Public Service twice per year – Usually in May (for the New Years Honours), and in November (for the Kings Birthday Honours). A strong nomination should include the following:

What has been the personal impact of the nominee’s work?

Is the service voluntary?

How is it exceptional in nature?

Is the person still active in the service or was their service recent?

Have they overcome obstacles or challenges that might make their achievement more significant and if so, what were they?

How have their achievements or contribution led to them being recognised as a good role model?

What support for, and evidence of their achievements or contribution is there?

Is the proposed level of award commensurate with the work the person has done?

If you would like to nominate someone, please contact Linda Benjamin, Information & Research Support Officer at Linda.Benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh for a nomination form.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension & Tristan da Cunha

15 July 2025