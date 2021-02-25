ExCo Meeting – 2 March 2021

TUESDAY, 2 MARCH 2021

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 2 March

St Helena World Heritage Status, Removal of the restriction of development on land owned by Crown Estates under the Airport Development Area Order and the Second Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2021, will be discussed on the Open Agenda

ExCo Memos are available to view on the SHG Website

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 2 March 2021, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber. This meeting of Executive Council was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 16 February, but was postponed.

Please be advised that there will not be a meeting of Executive Council on Friday, 26 February, as this will now take place on Tuesday, 2 March 2021.

The following items will be discussed on the Open Agenda:

St Helena World Heritage Status

Remove the Restriction of Development on Land Owned by Crown Estates Under the Airport Development Area Order (“ADAO”)

Second Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2021

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

SHG

25 February 2021