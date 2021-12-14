Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio Services Closure

The following is a public announcement from the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio:

Prince Andrew School and the three Primary Schools – Pilling, St Pauls and Harford – will be without telephone or email access today, Tuesday 14 December, as they are holding their end of year parties. Should you need to contact any of the Schools today, please call the Education Learning Centre on tel: 22607.

The Education Learning Centre, St Helena Community College, Career Access St Helena and the Public Library would like to advise the public that their offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday 15 December 2021, from 12 noon to allow staff to attend their end of year office function. Normal business will resume on Thursday, 16 December.

The Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.



SHG

14 December 2021