Education and Employment Charging Policy

The public is advised that in the March 2021 meeting of the Education and Employment Committee a review of the current charges of the Directorate was undertaken and a revised Education and Employment Directorate Charging Policy was approved.

This new Charging Policy will come into effect from tomorrow, 1 April 2021.

A copy of the Charging Policy can be found on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/ under sub header ‘Policies’. A summary of the charges will also be published shortly.

For further information, please contact the Committee Secretary, Santana Fowler, on telephone number 22607 or via email: santana.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

31 March 2021