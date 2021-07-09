Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Budget 2021/22

The Capital Programme Section of the Treasury, Infrastructure and Sustainable Development portfolio would like to inform the public of the following details on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) budget for the financial year 2021/22.

Her Majesty’s Government have agreed an allocation of circa £4.0 million for the EDIP budget 2021/22. The budget for the programme as set out in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is £15 million over a four-year period.

£1.5 million of this year’s budget will be used to settle existing contractual commitments from the previous year and the remaining £2.5 million will be used for the following projects:

All works related to the rehabilitation of Side Path road only (excluding signage)

Concrete works for the Main Container yard and Freight Station yard in Rupert’s Valley

Erection of the Port Control Building and Container Freight Station buildings in Rupert’s Valley

Commissioning of the internals for the Port Control Building and Container Freight Station buildings in Rupert’s Valley.

Approval has also been given for development of a Water Security Project.

It is anticipated that further budget provision will be made available for 2022/23 which will enable progression of the remaining projects under Phase 1 and the completion of projects such as those related to Rupert’s and the Roads 2 Project.

The St Helena Government continues to work in partnership with colleagues from Her Majesty’s Government to develop the Island’s infrastructure which in turn will enable further sustainable economic and social growth.

9 July 2021