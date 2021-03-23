Drop-in Vaccination Clinic – Thursday, 25 March 2021

The Health Directorate would like to advise the public that there will be a vaccination clinic held at the Flu Pod at the General Hospital, Jamestown, on Thursday, 25 March, from 10am to 1pm.

The clinic will be operated on a drop-in basis – no need for a booked appointment.

Persons who have not yet received their first dose, and who have now made the decision to do so, are strongly advised to come to the Flu Pod on Thursday as this is a last opportunity to receive the vaccination.

If there are persons who are departing on the flight scheduled for Friday, 26 March, that have received their first dose, but are concerned once they are back in the UK whether they will be able to obtain their second dose within the recommended timeframe, you are advised to contact the Health Directorate on tel: 22500 and ask to speak with Dr Kamar Tanyan or Pharmacist, John Woollacott, for further advice. Alternatively, email: kamar.tanyan@sainthelena.gov.sh or john.woollacott@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

23 March 2021