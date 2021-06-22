COVID-19 Pre-Departure Testing Clinic Postponed

Persons scheduled to depart on the Titan Airways flight to UK/Accra in June who require a pre-departure COVID-19 test result for their next destination, are advised that the planned COVID-19 Testing Clinic at the Flu Pod, The General Hospital, on Wednesday, 23 June at 9am has been postponed.

This postponement is due to the delay of the Titan Airways Flight. Once an updated flight schedule is available, a further clinic will be arranged and details will be communicated accordingly.

If you require a test, bookings should be made with the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, via grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500.

A pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00.

Persons are required to make payment at the Pharmacy, prior to being tested, and will be asked to provide their receipt of payment at the Flu Pod testing clinic. Failing to produce a receipt of payment will result in not receiving a test.

Test results will be available at check-in at St Helena Airport on the day of departure.

SHG

22 June 2021