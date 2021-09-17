Contract Awarded For Hillside Excavation And Excavation Of Existing Road Pavement On Side Path Road

Following an open procurement exercise conducted in April/May 2021, St Helena Government (SHG) has entered into a contract with John Isaac, Isaac’s Contractors Ltd, to undertake the hillside excavation and the excavation of existing road pavement on Side Path Road for the total sum of £280,064.

The contract was signed on Wednesday, 15 September 2021, and works are expected to take 16 weeks to complete. The scope of work will include excavation of the hillside in some areas above Side Path Road, as well as excavation of the existing road pavement layers and the slipper drains

This Project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

Procurement of the following contracts: storm water drainage, new road base, new road surfacing, repair of walls, and the installation of drape netting will be advertised shortly, with a view to awarding contracts soon afterwards. The final Side Path Road contracts will be road markings and road signs. The rehabilitation of Field Road is not expected to commence until the new financial year (April 2023).

Members of the public will be kept informed of progress.

#StHelena #EDIP #SidePathRoad

SHG

17 September 2021