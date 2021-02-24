Consultative Poll on Governance Reform – Register of Electors, Supplemental List and Voting by Proxy

Members of Legislative Council have agreed that a Consultative Poll on Governance Reform will be held on St Helena on Wednesday, 17 March 2021.

The Poll will ask the public if the current Governance System should be changed, and if so, whether it should be changed to a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System.

To be eligible to vote on Polling Day, persons must be aged 17 years or older and be on the Register of Electors effective from July 2020 or have since applied to have their name included in it, or on the Supplemental List of Individuals. It is important to note that the Supplemental List is for the purposes of this Poll only and that the list will not be used for Jury service.

Register of Electors

Individuals may apply to have their name added to the Register of Electors.

Persons who wish to do so must meet the following criteria:

Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011

Have attained the age of 17 years

Is both present and ordinarily resident on St Helena

Closing date for applications is 4pm on Wednesday, 3 March 2021.

Supplemental List of Individuals

Individuals may apply to have their name included in a Supplemental List of Individuals who wish to vote in the Consultative Poll only.

Persons who wish to do so must meet the following criteria:

Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011

Have attained the age of 17 years

Is ordinarily resident on St Helena (this would include Saints working on Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands on contracts who are ordinarily resident on St Helena)

This list will be destroyed after the Poll on 17 March 2021.

Closing date for applications is 4pm on Wednesday, 3 March 2021.

Application forms for inclusion in either the Register of Electors or the Supplemental List of Individuals can be collected from the Castle Reception, Customer Services Centre, Public Library, and are available on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/

Alternatively, forms for application to be included in the Supplemental List of Individuals or for the Register of Electors, can be obtained from Registration Officer, Carol George, via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh, clearly stating which form is required.

When applying to have names included in either the Register of Electors or the Supplemental List, persons may indicate whether they wish to vote in a different Electoral District from that in which they reside. For example, an individual may live in Levelwood but it may be more convenient for them to vote in Jamestown. This is possible, provided that it is made known when applying.

Voting by Proxy

Those on the Register of Electors and/or Supplemental List of Individuals should know that if they are ill, physically incapacitated, or off-Island and cannot make it to the Polling Station on Polling Day, there is provision to vote by Proxy. This includes Saints on Ascension or the Falkland Islands.

To vote by Proxy you must obtain advanced permission from Registration Officer, Carol George, at the Castle. To get permission, you must complete and return the relevant application form by no later than 4pm on 11 March 2021 (any applications received after this time will not be accepted).

Application forms are available from Registration Officer, Carol George, via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh and are also available on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

If you wish to vote by Proxy, your Proxy must be on the current Register of Electors, effective from July 2020, or have since applied to have their name included in it, or Supplemental List of Individuals and registered in the same Electoral District in which you are registered.

An elector cannot be Proxy for more than one person.

#StHelena #GovernanceReform #ConsultativePoll

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

24 February 2021