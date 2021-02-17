Consultative Poll On Governance Reform – Public Information Sessions

Members of Legislative Council have agreed that a Consultative Poll on Governance Reform will be held on St Helena on Wednesday, 17 March 2021.

The Poll will ask the public if the current Governance System should be changed, and if so, whether it should be changed to a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System.

To give more information on the current and two proposed systems of governance, as well as to discuss voting arrangements and the Poll, Public Information Sessions have been scheduled for the week commencing Monday, 22 February 2021, as follows:

Date Time Venue Monday, 22 Feb 2021 7.30pm Kingshurst Community Centre Monday, 22 Feb 2021 7.30pm HTH Community Centre Tuesday, 23 Feb 2021 7.30pm St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Tuesday, 23 Feb 2021 7.30pm Blue Hill Community Centre Tuesday, 23 Feb 2021 7.30pm Jamestown Community Centre Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021 7.30pm Silver Hill Bar Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021 7.30pm Guinea Grass Community Centre Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021 7.30pm Harford Community Centre Thursday, 25 Feb 2021 7.30pm St Mary’s Church, The Briars Thursday, 25 Feb 2021 7.30pm Sandy Bay Community Centre

Elected members of Legislative Council will host the Public Information Sessions where they hope to give a presentation and handout booklets on the current and two proposed Governance Systems. Members of the public will be able to ask questions to help aid their understanding of how each system will work in preparation for their vote on Polling Day.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

17 February 2021