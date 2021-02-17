Consultative Poll On Governance Reform – Public Information Sessions

17 February 2021
Members of Legislative Council have agreed that a Consultative Poll on Governance Reform will be held on St Helena on Wednesday, 17 March 2021.
The Poll will ask the public if the current Governance System should be changed, and if so, whether it should be changed to a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System.
To give more information on the current and two proposed systems of governance, as well as to discuss voting arrangements and the Poll, Public Information Sessions have been scheduled for the week commencing Monday, 22 February 2021, as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Monday, 22 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Monday, 22 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|HTH Community Centre
|Tuesday, 23 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Tuesday, 23 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Tuesday, 23 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|Silver Hill Bar
|Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|Guinea Grass Community Centre
|Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|Harford Community Centre
|Thursday, 25 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|St Mary’s Church, The Briars
|Thursday, 25 Feb 2021
|7.30pm
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
Elected members of Legislative Council will host the Public Information Sessions where they hope to give a presentation and handout booklets on the current and two proposed Governance Systems. Members of the public will be able to ask questions to help aid their understanding of how each system will work in preparation for their vote on Polling Day.
All members of the public are encouraged to attend.
SHG
17 February 2021