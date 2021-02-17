St Helena Government

Consultative Poll On Governance Reform – Public Information Sessions

17 February 2021

Members of Legislative Council have agreed that a Consultative Poll on Governance Reform will be held on St Helena on Wednesday, 17 March 2021.

The Poll will ask the public if the current Governance System should be changed, and if so, whether it should be changed to a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System.

To give more information on the current and two proposed systems of governance, as well as to discuss voting arrangements and the Poll, Public Information Sessions have been scheduled for the week commencing Monday, 22 February 2021, as follows:

Date TimeVenue
Monday, 22 Feb 20217.30pmKingshurst Community Centre
Monday, 22 Feb 20217.30pmHTH Community Centre
Tuesday, 23 Feb 20217.30pmSt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
Tuesday, 23 Feb 20217.30pmBlue Hill Community Centre
Tuesday, 23 Feb 20217.30pmJamestown Community Centre
Wednesday, 24 Feb 20217.30pmSilver Hill Bar
Wednesday, 24 Feb 20217.30pmGuinea Grass Community Centre
Wednesday, 24 Feb 20217.30pmHarford Community Centre
Thursday, 25 Feb 20217.30pmSt Mary’s Church, The Briars
Thursday, 25 Feb 20217.30pmSandy Bay Community Centre

Elected members of Legislative Council will host the Public Information Sessions where they hope to give a presentation and handout booklets on the current and two proposed Governance Systems. Members of the public will be able to ask questions to help aid their understanding of how each system will work in preparation for their vote on Polling Day.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend.

