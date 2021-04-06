The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings during April.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your Councillors and raise any issues you might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

Venue Date Kingshurst Community Centre Monday, 19 April Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Monday, 19 April Jamestown Community Centre Tuesday, 20 April Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 21 April Guinea Grass Community Centre Wednesday, 21 April Blue Hill Community Centre Monday, 26 April St Mary’s Church, The Briars Monday, 26 April St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Tuesday, 27 April Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood Wednesday, 28 April Sandy Bay Community Centre Thursday, 29 April

You are encouraged to attend a meeting in your district.

SHG

6 April 2021