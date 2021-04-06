6 April 2021
The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings during April.
These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your Councillors and raise any issues you might have.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:
|Venue
|Date
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Monday, 19 April
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Monday, 19 April
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Tuesday, 20 April
|Harford Community Centre
|Wednesday, 21 April
|Guinea Grass Community Centre
|Wednesday, 21 April
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Monday, 26 April
|St Mary’s Church, The Briars
|Monday, 26 April
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Tuesday, 27 April
|Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood
|Wednesday, 28 April
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Thursday, 29 April
You are encouraged to attend a meeting in your district.
SHG
6 April 2021